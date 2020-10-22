2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HX5251
Discontinued
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair