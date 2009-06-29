HX7002/09
Classic Clean
The e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Screw-on brush head that will fit our original Sonicare handles
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
The slim angled neck enables you to easily maneuver the toothbrush head, particularly in hard-to-reach areas to remove plaque.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.