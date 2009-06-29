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    Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX7002/09

    Classic Clean

    The e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.

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    Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    See all E-series

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    Classic Clean

    • 2-pack
    Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles

    Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles

    Screw-on brush head that will fit our original Sonicare handles

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

    Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

    Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

    The slim angled neck enables you to easily maneuver the toothbrush head, particularly in hard-to-reach areas to remove plaque.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
      Replacement
      Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions brush head packaging
      21.6 h x 6.5 w x 4.1 d  cm
      Weight brush head packaging
      0.096  kg

    • Ease of use

      Suitable for these models
      • Elite
      • Essence
      • CleanCare
      • Xtreme
      • Advance

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