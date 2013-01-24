Classic power. Classic clean.
Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
