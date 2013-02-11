2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1WT/00
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.
Fidelio
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Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .
Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.
The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.
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