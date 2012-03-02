2 year warranty
Discontinued
Relax to great music and movie
Bring on the best with this Philips DVD Micro system - from DVDs, DivX movies and MP3-CDs. USB Direct and MP3 Link lets you connect portable music players, while Bass Reflex speakers deliver incredible bass with great depth and sheer power.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
4.1
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
jong_mintan
02/03/2012
Singapore
very easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system
Cheen_YuenChai
27/06/2012
Singapore
This is real value for money here. I like it a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system
DavidYang
18/06/2012
Singapore
Good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system