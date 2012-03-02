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Discontinued

DVD micro music system

MCD2010/98

4.1

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Relax to great music and movie

Bring on the best with this Philips DVD Micro system - from DVDs, DivX movies and MP3-CDs. USB Direct and MP3 Link lets you connect portable music players, while Bass Reflex speakers deliver incredible bass with great depth and sheer power.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music and movie

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for music and photo playback

USB Direct for music and photo playback

Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

very easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

27/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

This is real value for money here. I like it a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

18/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD2010 DVD micro music system

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