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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD710/98

Superb cinematic experience

Your home entertainment experience just got better with the MCD710 DVD Micro Theater. Progressive Scan ensures optimized images for true cinematic enjoyment, while USB Direct Playback lets you listen to your digital music in great sound.

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plus USB Direct playback

Superb cinematic experience

  • DivX playback

  • USB playback

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

USB Direct for music and photo playback

USB Direct for music and photo playback

Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

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