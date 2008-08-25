2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD710/98
Superb cinematic experience
Your home entertainment experience just got better with the MCD710 DVD Micro Theater. Progressive Scan ensures optimized images for true cinematic enjoyment, while USB Direct Playback lets you listen to your digital music in great sound.
DivX playback
USB playback
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
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