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Discontinued

Cube micro sound system

MCM1055/98

3.8

| (5) Reviews

Relax with great music

Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 24W max

  • 24W max

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

2
1

14/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

I love it.

Sounds great with bassy sound. Also, its my favourite color white.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

17/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Very nice design and friendly user

Received this product for my birthday present and first time use philips pruduct. I like the design and color. The sound system very good also and friendly for user.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

04/03/2014

Singapore

Singapore

This product is quite nice

i really like this product but i need to know can you shuffle the song in ONE FOLDER/ALBUM??

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system

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