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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Micro Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
MCM149/98
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Quick start guide - English
Sound from my Philips system is intermittent
Set timer or clock time erased from my Philips Hi-Fi
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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