2 year warranty
Discontinued
NTRX700MU/55
The ultimate sound machines
Revel in bone shaking bass with this 1100W Philips system featuring NX bass to power up any party. Get tracks on USB drives mixed automatically with Auto DJ, 260K LED lighting effects, and effortless Bluetooth streaming from smartphones.
Bluetooth®
Channel fader between 2 USBs
CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner
1100W, NX bass
Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambiance and passion to any party, with thousands of colored lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colors to match your theme, or just pick one of the systems many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
December16
16/03/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Great Hifi speakers
I bought this product in the year 2016, lots of memories attached with this product. In March 2026, it stopped working, attempted to repair from one spanish youtube video but failed, had a good 10 years run
Pros
Powerful fun hi fi system
Cons
Lasts a decade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2024-03-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2024-03-16
sandy1934
28/05/2018
Australia
great system while it lasted.
Purchased this great tower system 30.01.2016.Have had issues for some time with cutting out playing cd when only playing 2 songs but now wont play anything at all,the volume knob not working correctly,wont adjust volume.Expected it to last longer than just 2 years.Not sure where to go to have it fixed or if its going to cost too much. Sadly highly disappointed with the longevity of the great sounding system.Can you direct me where in Tassie I can have it looked at. Used to have a Phillips stereo back in the 70s and loved it,only got rid of it when I purchased this modern setup.Big mistake.
This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System
This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.