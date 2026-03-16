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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX700MU/55

3.5

| (2) Reviews

The ultimate sound machines

Revel in bone shaking bass with this 1100W Philips system featuring NX bass to power up any party. Get tracks on USB drives mixed automatically with Auto DJ, 260K LED lighting effects, and effortless Bluetooth streaming from smartphones.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The ultimate sound machines

  • Bluetooth®

  • Channel fader between 2 USBs

  • CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner

  • 1100W, NX bass

1100W RMS total output power / 13000W PMPO

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambiance and passion to any party, with thousands of colored lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colors to match your theme, or just pick one of the systems many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

16/03/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great Hifi speakers

I bought this product in the year 2016, lots of memories attached with this product. In March 2026, it stopped working, attempted to repair from one spanish youtube video but failed, had a good 10 years run

Pros

Powerful fun hi fi system

Cons

Lasts a decade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2024-03-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2024-03-16

28/05/2018

Australia

Australia

great system while it lasted.

Purchased this great tower system 30.01.2016.Have had issues for some time with cutting out playing cd when only playing 2 songs but now wont play anything at all,the volume knob not working correctly,wont adjust volume.Expected it to last longer than just 2 years.Not sure where to go to have it fixed or if its going to cost too much. Sadly highly disappointed with the longevity of the great sounding system.Can you direct me where in Tassie I can have it looked at. Used to have a Phillips stereo back in the 70s and loved it,only got rid of it when I purchased this modern setup.Big mistake.

This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System

This review was made for NTRX700MU Mini Hi-Fi System

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.