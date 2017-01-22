2 year warranty
Discontinued
ORD7100R/00
The original radio
Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM
10W
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
fendermaster
22/01/2017
US
Nice radio but...
Received my Philips Original radio yesterday. Was very excited until I took it out and started using it. I immediately found both large selector knobs were defective. It appears the outer part of the knob spins on the inside of the knob. So needless to say turning both the large selector knobs and getting them to turn the way they are supposed to is very frustrating. Not sure how this is supposed to really work but I have made contact with my online source to return it. Very disappointed. With all that aside, the radio is very nice and does work well when I get it to the setting I want. Sound is good, and looks and overall quality is nice. Would have preferred to purchase this from a store to check it out before I bought, and for the ease of returning. Now I have to shell out more money to pay for shipping to return the radio. Putting the cost at more than what I feel is a fair price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD7100R Original radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD7100R Original radio