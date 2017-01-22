Received my Philips Original radio yesterday. Was very excited until I took it out and started using it. I immediately found both large selector knobs were defective. It appears the outer part of the knob spins on the inside of the knob. So needless to say turning both the large selector knobs and getting them to turn the way they are supposed to is very frustrating. Not sure how this is supposed to really work but I have made contact with my online source to return it. Very disappointed. With all that aside, the radio is very nice and does work well when I get it to the setting I want. Sound is good, and looks and overall quality is nice. Would have preferred to purchase this from a store to check it out before I bought, and for the ease of returning. Now I have to shell out more money to pay for shipping to return the radio. Putting the cost at more than what I feel is a fair price.