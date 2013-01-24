Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Remote control
- Battery
- Adaptor
- Car kit
- AV cable
Double your movie enjoyment
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7” TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double your movie enjoyment
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7” TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
Double your movie enjoyment
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7” TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double your movie enjoyment
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7” TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Dual screens allow you to display same videos or images from the portable DVD players. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favorite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends at the backseats easily and comfortably.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions