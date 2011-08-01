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  • A real close shave A real close shave A real close shave

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT710/14

    A real close shave

    The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    See all Series shavers

    A real close shave

    • Super Lift&Cut
    • Flexing heads
    Corded operation for constant power

    Corded operation for constant power

    Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.2  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Easy grip
      Color
      Arrol blue
      Finishing
      Hi gloss plastic front shell

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response
      Shaving system
      Super Lift&Cut

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Fully washable shaver
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      Shaving time
      Corded operation

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