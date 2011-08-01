PT710/14
A real close shave
The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.See all benefits
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Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on
The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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