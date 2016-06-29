2 year warranty
Discontinued
Super-easy hairclipper
This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look.
With contour following comb
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Arttu
29/06/2016
Singapore
Reliable "friend"
[Employee of philipsglobal] This product serviced me almost 15 years, 1 time in every week!! Now the powercord got broken. Where can i find new a cord.. byyyyh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 QC5050/00 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 QC5050/00 Hair clipper
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers and Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.