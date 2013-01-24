Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5050/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Super-easy hairclipper Super-easy hairclipper Super-easy hairclipper
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

    QC5050/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Super-easy hairclipper

    This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

    Super-easy hairclipper

    This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

    Super-easy hairclipper

    This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

    Super-easy hairclipper

    This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers

      Super-easy hairclipper

      Select length, lock, go

      • With contour following comb
      8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

      8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

      Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

      A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        8
        Range of length settings
        up to 21  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 3  mm
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Ease of use

        Charging indicator
        1 LED
        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

      • Power system

        Charging time
        • 8 hours
        • 12 hours
        Running time
        • 35 minutes
        • 50 minutes
        Usage
        Corded/cordless

      • Design

        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Barber tools
        Styling comb & scissors

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.