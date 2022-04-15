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2 year warranty
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
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QC5050/00
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User Manual - English
All (2)
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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