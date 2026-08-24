2 year warranty
Create your look easily
OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
Shave, shape, simple
1 x Original Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.
OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
4.1
of 5
204
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
fxiizzz
24/08/2026
Malaysia
Be safe. Be confident. With Philips OneBlade
The product is useful and easy to use. It is safe and can be used without any worries. The combs also really easy to install
Pros
Easy to use, no worry for cut or nick
Cons
Charging time to long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Replacement blade
Date of Use 2026-08-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Replacement blade
Date of Use 2026-08-21
ragnhildsiri
22/09/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
My partner used these
My partner used these and they really liked the ease of use. The machine holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle. Replacement blades seem easy enough to find and a good addition.
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
nevenan2
26/10/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
We adore the fact
We adore the fact that extra blades were included. My partner was shocked at how well they shaved and how precise the cut was. The blades also contoured beautifully to his face. He is very happy with this product.
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.