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  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily

OneBlade OriginalOriginal Blade

QP210

4.1

| (204) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Create your look easily

OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair

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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

For Face

Create your look easily

  • Shave, shape, simple

  • 1 x Original Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

204

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

24/08/2026

Malaysia

Malaysia

Be safe. Be confident. With Philips OneBlade

The product is useful and easy to use. It is safe and can be used without any worries. The combs also really easy to install

Pros

Easy to use, no worry for cut or nick

Cons

Charging time to long

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Replacement blade

Date of Use 2026-08-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Replacement blade

Date of Use 2026-08-21

22/09/2023

Canada

Canada

My partner used these

My partner used these and they really liked the ease of use. The machine holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle. Replacement blades seem easy enough to find and a good addition.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

26/10/2021

Canada

Canada

We adore the fact

We adore the fact that extra blades were included. My partner was shocked at how well they shaved and how precise the cut was. The blades also contoured beautifully to his face. He is very happy with this product.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.