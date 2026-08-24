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All series

  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily

OneBladeOriginal Blade

QP220/51

4.1

| (204) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Create your look easily

OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP1424/10

For Face

Create your look easily

  • Shave. Shape. Simple.

  • 2 x Original Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

204

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

24/08/2026

Malaysia

Malaysia

Be safe. Be confident. With Philips OneBlade

The product is useful and easy to use. It is safe and can be used without any worries. The combs also really easy to install

Pros

Easy to use, no worry for cut or nick

Cons

Charging time to long

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Original Blade

Date of Use 2026-08-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Original Blade

Date of Use 2026-08-21

22/09/2023

Canada

Canada

My partner used these

My partner used these and they really liked the ease of use. The machine holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle. Replacement blades seem easy enough to find and a good addition.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

26/10/2021

Canada

Canada

We adore the fact

We adore the fact that extra blades were included. My partner was shocked at how well they shaved and how precise the cut was. The blades also contoured beautifully to his face. He is very happy with this product.

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP230/50 Replacement blade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.