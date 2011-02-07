2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6L10S/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AA
Zinc Chloride
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
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