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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R6L10S/97

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AA

  • Zinc Chloride

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Technical Specifications

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