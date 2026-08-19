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2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1150/16
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User Manual - English
All (5)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
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