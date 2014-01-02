2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1180/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
3.9
of 5
83
Reviews
sunnyf16
02/01/2014
Canada
Great ergonomics and ease of use
I received my razor only two days ago and love it already. It is quieter than my previous shaver and the flexible system makes shaving a breeze. They say it takes about three weeks to get a really close shave but my first two were pretty good right away. Can't wait until it gets better. This is my third Philips shaver with my last one being a competitor's. This one beats that one hands down. I love the ergonomics of this Philips and fast charging time. I don't think anyone can go wrong using a men's Philips shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Sena
08/10/2018
United Kingdom
Powerful soft noise shaver
Shaving head attachment to the body comes lose after using it for a few months. Sadly there is no better product, hence I will still recommend it & buy it again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
SensoTouch7000User
28/06/2017
Australia
Superior Quality
This shaver lasted me over 5 years using it every day before the button cracked in the casing. Not bad quality i would say!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025