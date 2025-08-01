Search terms

    Shaver 1000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    S1880/00

    Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet & dry use and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value.

    Suggested retail price: IDR359,900.00

    Shaver 1000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    • PowerCut Blades
    • 3D Floating heads
    • Anti-corrosion European steel
    • Wet & Dry shave
    PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

    27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.

    3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

    Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.

    Anti-Corrosion European blades

    The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.

    Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

    Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

    Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

    With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.

    35 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

    A durable NiMH battery provides 35 minutes of shaving power on an 8h charge.

    Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

    Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

    Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

    Battery status at a glance

    Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low or charging.

    USB-A for convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Protective cap
      • Charging cable
      Pop-up trimmer included
      No

    • Power

      Run time
      35 minutes
      Charging time
      8 hours full charge
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design

      Handle
      Self-standing shaver
      Color
      Deep Azur

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 24 months with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • PowerCut blade system
      • 27 self-sharpening blades
      • 3.500.000 cutting movement/min
      Contour following
      3D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Display
      Alive indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only
      Waterproof
      • Waterproof IPX7
      • Showerproof

    • Skin Protect technology

      Skin Protection
      Anti-corrosion Shaving System

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protective cap
    • Charging cable
