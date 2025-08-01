Search terms

  • Fast, smooth shave Fast, smooth shave Fast, smooth shave

    Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    S3882/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Fast, smooth shave

    Philips Shaver 3000 Series gives you a comfortable, clean shave even on sensitive skin. The 6D Flex heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, SkinGlide coating and Sensitive mode ensure excellent, reliable results every time.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: IDR899,900.00

    Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Fast, smooth shave

    Even on sensitive skin

    • 6D Flex Heads
    • PowerCut Blades
    • SkinGlide coating
    • Sensitive mode
    6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin

    6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin

    The special design enables each head to flex independently for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable and fast shaving experience.

    PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

    PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

    27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.

    SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave

    SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave

    The Micro-bead SkinGlide coating reduces friction on your skin, for a smooth and comfortable shave.

    Shave gently with the Sensitive mode

    Shave gently with the Sensitive mode

    Easily switch from Regular to Sensitive mode for a smooth, gentle shave.

    Anti-Corrosion European blades

    Anti-Corrosion European blades

    The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.

    Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

    Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

    Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    50 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    In just 50 minutes, the durable NiMh battery is fully charged 60 minutes of shaving. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

    Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

    Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

    With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.

    Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

    Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

    Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Battery status at a glance

    Battery status at a glance

    Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

    Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

    Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

    Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

    USB-A for convenient charging

    USB-A for convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Suitable for head shaving​

    Suitable for head shaving​

    The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Protective cap
      • Charging cable

    • Power

      Charging time
      1 hour full charge
      Run time
      50 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Quick charge
      Yes, 5 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Self-standing shaver
      Color
      Mid slate Metallic

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 24 months with SH30
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • PowerCut blade system
      • 27 self-sharpening blades
      • 3.500.000 cutting movement/min
      Contour following
      6D Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Display
      3-level battery indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only
      Waterproof
      • Waterproof IPX7
      • Showerproof

    • Skin protection

      Skin Protection
      • SkinGlide coating
      • Sensitive mode

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protective cap
    • Charging cable
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.