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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
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    Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5898/17

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 is built for men who want a powerful and comfortable everyday shave. It cuts efficiently even on 3-day beards and SkinIQ Technology adapts to hair density for a shave that feels powerful, comfortable and consistent.

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    Suggested retail price: IDR1,899,900.00

    Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Power Adapt sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    • Integrated pop-up trimmer
    • Up to 5-years warranty**
    Close, efficient cutting in every pass

    Close, efficient cutting in every pass

    With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

    Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

    Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

    This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.

    Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

    Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

    Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.

    Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

    Guides hair into an efficient cutting position

    The shaving head surface is engineered with hair-guiding channels that help position hair for efficient cutting. This improves precision and supports a clean, consistent result across different areas of the face.

    Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

    Shave dry, wet or even in the shower

    Choose the shaving routine that suits you best. Enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam. The waterproof design also lets you shave in the shower for extra convenience.

    Precision trimming built into the handle

    Precision trimming built into the handle

    Complete your look with the integrated pop-up precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining a moustache, shaping sideburns and adding quick finishing touches without reaching for another tool.

    Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Up to 60 minutes of shaving per full charge

    Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you dependable runtime for your daily routine at home or when traveling.

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

    Charge the shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

    Convenient charging with less adapter waste

    Convenient charging with less adapter waste

    USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. If you need a power adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via Philips support.

    Built with sustainability in mind

    Built with sustainability in mind

    This shaver comes with an Eco passport. Our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials, helping you make a more conscious choice.

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty****

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty****

    Philips shavers are engineered for long-lasting reliability and performance. Register your product to receive up to a 5-year extended warranty, so you can shave with confidence for years to come.

    Opens easily for quick rinsing and cleaning

    Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water and keep it ready for your next shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Attachments
      Beard styler
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      • Soft pouch
      • Protective cap
      USB-A cable included
      Power adapter not included

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Color
      Deep Black
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      SkinIQ technology
      Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Display
      • LED display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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    • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
    • *2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.

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