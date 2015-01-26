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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

GoGEARMP3 video player

SA4TP404WF/97

Superior sound experience

The GoGEAR Tap 4.3" MP3 video player puts vividly clear videos into your hands. Enjoy videos in popular formats like RMVB, MPEG4 & AVI, in HD quality. Enhance your entertainment pleasure with a 4.3" touchscreen, built-in speaker & kickstand

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with FullSound & HD video playback

Superior sound experience

  • Tap 4.3

FM radio with 30 presets for more music options

FM radio with 30 presets for more music options

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your GoGear. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. You can preset up to 30 radio stations and enjoy your favorite programs whenever you go.

Touch-screen control for smooth and intuitive navigation

Touch-screen control for smooth and intuitive navigation

Feel the smooth and intuitive control of your GoGear portable player with the soft touch of your fingertips. Its intuitive touch-screen interface makes navigation a real breeze, whether you are controling music playback functions, browsing your video and picture collections or choosing radio channels. Just click directly on the player's screen to navigate swiftly through menus and flip through your folders. Now that's what we call sensible and simple.

Surround for movies to put you in the middle of the action

Surround for movies to put you in the middle of the action

Surround for movies is an advanced audio technology that directly analyzes each sound source in a movie or video soundtrack to recreate a natural soundstage with sound elements that are individually and precisely localized. The processed sound elements are then directly delivered to each ear via in-ear headphones. Surround for movies generates a natural acoustical space based on the actual content of the soundtrack. The result puts the listener right in the middle of the action for an immersive surround experience - just as the film's sound engineer had intended.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual transfer speed may vary based on your operating system and software configuration.

  2. 1GB = 1 billion bytes; available storage capacity will be less.

  3. Supports download and subscription services compatible with WMA DRM10

  4. Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

  5. Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.

  6. From Philips