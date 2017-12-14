2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHC8440/30
Wireless music
Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.
FM transmission
Rechargeable
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
OldJohn
14/12/2017
New Zealand
Excellent value (one design star withheld for no headphone stand)
We have two pairs of these headphones, which we bought in 2009 and we still use them now, in December 2017, nearly every day for hours. We charge them overnight and we still have the original batteries they came with. They have never run out of battery power between charges. They are very comfortable and we find the sound good. Unlike Bluetooth headphones, these have a large range, meaning we can walk round the house using them. My wife works in a greenhouse at the end of our garden with the headphones' basestation plugged in to a TV tuned to a radio station. They use one of two easily switchable FM channels, so we can (and mostly do) use the two pairs independently, with each of us using them to listen to different things. If we use our headset close to the basestation of the other set using the other channel, there can be interference that silences the headset, but we normally use both in the same fairly small room without experiencing interference. They are not supplied with any stand or support for the headphones while they are charging. If they fall from a tabletop, the charge cable will pull out and they are not robust enough to be sure they won't get get damaged as they hit the floor. We have created our own stands, one that clamps on a desk next to a 27" computer we use it with and the other fixed to the wall near the TV we use it with (see photo). The charge cable on one of them broke very recently and we replaced that with a standard, very cheap, 2.5mm mono plug-to-plug cable. Sadly, they are no longer available in the UK where they were replaced by a model SHC5100, which is mostly as good, except all the controls (volume control, on/off switch and channel selector) are more less easy to use. We have a pair of those headphones as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones
FlatBattery
21/10/2013
Australia
If I had the cable to recharge it would be a better product.
The head-phones are comfortable and we're fine until I discovered that I did not receive the connecting cable for recharging. I have tried to purchase said cable from Philips and others with no success.
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Donald123
20/03/2014
Australia
unsatisfied
After persisting with a second pair (1st pair returned and exchanged at Dick Smiths Mermaid Beach) since September 2013 I have decided to trash this pair for the same reason as the first. At any time of the day my wife and I experienced static, continues clicking and buzzing whilest using headphones. I intend to replace them with a better quality set by another manufacturer. We may have being expecting too much from a product in this price range....once bitten - twice shy! Regards
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones
This review was made for SBCHC8440 Wireless hi-fi headphones