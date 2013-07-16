2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPhone/ iPod - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.4
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
laxer20
16/07/2013
US
Great sound
The sound of this speaker is truly amazing. It has clear definition and instrument separation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Simbalou1
29/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great Product -- love it!!
This product is easily transportable, easy to set up, and sounds great. I love that my phone gets charged while I listen to Pandora or my ITunes..... Would highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
JWL52
21/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great Sound and Portability
Really good sound and portability. Nice packaging with padded protective carry bag. One feature missing is the ability to dock the iPad. That needs to be added, along with connectivity for iPhones with their protective cases on....and of course now need to have the connector for the iPhone5. That's a different crime that it's the connector has changed with the rollout of the 5!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker