2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100WHI/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
White
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Suphachai
23/05/2017
ประเทศไทย
เสียงดีครับ ใช้ง่าย ทน
ชอบมากๆ ตรงที่เล่นไฟล์ mp3 ต่อเนื่อง จากที่ฟังล่าสุดได้
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100WHI ลำโพงพกพา
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100WHI ลำโพงพกพา