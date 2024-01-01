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2 year warranty

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5000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX501C7P0/97

Elevate your home fire safety

Redefining with a handle-less design and automatic door opening. The immersive digital keypad awakens upon a touch. Crafted from low-carbon alloy steel and advanced fire-resistant materials, SBX501 ensures both fire protection and security.

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With advanced technology

Elevate your home fire safety

  • Immersive digital keypad

  • Fire-resistant material

  • Intelligent control system

  • Abnormal alerts

For added convenience

For added convenience

With an immersive digital panel that activates at your fingertips, the safe employs semiconductor fingerprint technology for precise verification, enabling one-touch unlocking. For added convenience, it also includes a mechanical key design, ensuring a smooth and worry-free unlocking experience.

Provide sleek and unified aesthetics

Provide sleek and unified aesthetics

The innovative handle-less door panel design of the fire-resistant safe demonstrates exceptional craftsmanship. Internally, it is made from robust low-carbon alloy steel plates and proprietary fire-resistant materials. The door surface is sleek, shiny, and adorned with vibrant colors, striking a perfect balance between safety, fire resistance, and aesthetics.

For flexible organization

For flexible organization

The safe's capacious interior offers abundant space for securely storing a wide range of valuables. Adjustable shelving facilitates the storage of larger items, catering to your adaptable storage needs.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.

  2. All thicknesses are the maximum thickness.

  3. Fire Rating: UL350-2HR