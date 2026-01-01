Search terms

EN
ID
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers Ideal for Gentle Drinkers Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Philips Avent Baby Bottles Natural Baby bottle

    SCF039/17

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Includes a First flow teat. The small container helps ensure the appropriate amount for baby’s smaller tummy. The bottles are designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy. Works with all Natural line teats.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Baby Bottles Natural Baby bottle

    Similar products

    See all Natural baby bottles

    Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Ideal for gentle drinkers

    • 2oz / 60ml
    • 0m+
    Designed to reduce colic

    Designed to reduce colic

    The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for a natural movement while baby feeds.

    Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast-shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Simple to use and clean with the wide neck

    Simple to use and clean with the wide neck

    Assembly is simple with only a few parts and the wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      Simple to use and clean

    • Material

      Bottle
      Polypropylene
      Teat
      Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      Bottle & Teat

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.