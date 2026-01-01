SCF039/17
Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
Includes a First flow teat. The small container helps ensure the appropriate amount for baby’s smaller tummy. The bottles are designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy. Works with all Natural line teats.See all benefits
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The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.
Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for a natural movement while baby feeds.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Assembly is simple with only a few parts and the wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy.
Design
Material
What is included
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