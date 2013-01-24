Home
SCF146/02
    The Philips AVENT Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Compatible Products

      Soft spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 6m+
      • White
      • 2-pack
      Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Designed for delicate gums

      Interchangeable

      Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips Avent Feeding Bottles and Cups

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

