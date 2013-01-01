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    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    SCF671/17

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

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    See all Natural baby bottles

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 1 Bottle
    • 4oz/120ml
    • Newborn flow nipple
    • 0m+
    Heat resistance

    Heat resistance

    The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (glass, polypropylene and silicone).

    Pharmaceutical grade glass

    Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

    Compatible with Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Glass
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      4oz/120ml
      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Latch on
      Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Advanced anti-colic system
      • Extra soft and flexible nipple
      • Natural latch on

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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