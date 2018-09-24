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Discontinued

Philips AventDisposable breast pads

SCF254/30

3.8

| (27) Reviews

Comfortable and discreet

The unique Philips Avent SCF254/30 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.

See all benefits

Compatible products

Electric breast pump Advanced

Electric breast pump Advanced

SCF393/11

Electric breast pump Advanced

Electric breast pump Advanced

SCF391/11

Avent breast pads

Comfortable and discreet

  • 30 day pads

Invisible under clothes

Invisible under clothes

Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

Anti slip with adhesive tapes

Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

27

Reviews

24/09/2018

US

US

Super absorbent and soft breast pads

The Philips Avent disposable breast pads are great for everyday use. They are super soft and provide great protection for nursing moms. They don't feel wet against your skin and kept my clothes dry. They are easy to use and the adhesive stays put, even through multiple nursing sessions. I like that they are individually packaged in case you need to change only one out at a time. Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with these Disposable Breast Pads.

This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads

This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads

14/09/2018

US

US

Love these breast pads

These are reviewed as a complimentary product Received from weespring parent panel. I felt that these breast pads fit very well and would fit a variety of sizes in regards to breast sizes. Their absorbency was adequate for postpartum and nursing after one week and beyond without leaking. These breast pads are much more comfortable than others I have tried as they are soft and did not feel wet if Leaked on. My clothes stayed dry while wearing them and I feel that their best quality was how discrete they were in a variety of bra types.

This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads

This review was made for SCF254/10 Disposable breast pads

06/01/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Like IT

Verry Soft and easy to use. They Are easy to put on and they stick nicely

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

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