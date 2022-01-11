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2 year warranty
Pacifiers
All series
Philips Avent Ultra air Pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF349/10
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User Manual - English
All (15)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
How bite resistant is the Philips Avent 18M+ soother?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
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