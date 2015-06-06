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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
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    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.

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    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

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    See all Classic+ baby bottles

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Designed for uninterrupted feeding

    • 1 Bottle
    • 9oz/260ml
    • Slow flow nipple
    • 1m+
    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    60% less fussing at night*

    60% less fussing at night*

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Teat shape designed for secure latch

    Teat shape designed for secure latch

    The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

    Leak-free design

    Leak-free design

    Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    This bottle is BPA free

    This bottle is BPA free

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).

    Different teat flow rates available

    Different teat flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free
      • Polypropylene
      Teat
      • BPA free
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      9oz/260ml

    • Functions

      Ease of use
      • easy to clean and assemble
      • leak-free design
      • 4 pieces for easy assembly
      Teat
      Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
      Anti-colic valve
      Airflex venting system designed to reduce air ingestion

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    • Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

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