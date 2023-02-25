2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.4
of 5
441
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Antik_7
25/02/2023
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
it looks nice, nice and modern.
[Employee of philipsglobal] affordable price and best quality. don't hesitate to order Philip's bottles
Pros
Philip's bottles are my go-to. because the shape of the pacifier is similar to the mother's nipple, so that the child is comfortable using Philip bottles from the age of 0 months until now 15 months.
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2022-02-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2022-02-24
Risti
12/07/2022
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
The product has great features
[Employee of philipsglobal] The product has great features that can provide comfort for my baby
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-07-12
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-07-12
Gede purnawan99
23/06/2022
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Good product
[Employee of philipsglobal] Recoment for pilliphs is nothing problem anymore ... Good product piliphs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-06-23
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.