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  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers Ideal for Gentle Drinkers Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Teats Natural Teat

    SCF657/27

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Ideal for gentle drinkers who may not have strong sucking power. Wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on so you can easily combine with breastfeeding. Should be used with the Philips Avent Natural bottle.

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    Suggested retail price: IDR133,900.00

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Teats Natural Teat

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    See all Baby bottle nipples

    Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

    Ideal for gentle drinkers

    • 0m+
    • 2-pack
    Designed to reduce colic

    Designed to reduce colic

    The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.

    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast-shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for a natural movement while baby feeds.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      First Flow Natural Teat
      2 pcs

    • Functions

      Ease of use
      Simple to Use and Clean
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