2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
441
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Antik_7
25/02/2023
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
it looks nice, nice and modern.
[Employee of philipsglobal] affordable price and best quality. don't hesitate to order Philip's bottles
Pros
Philip's bottles are my go-to. because the shape of the pacifier is similar to the mother's nipple, so that the child is comfortable using Philip bottles from the age of 0 months until now 15 months.
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2022-02-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2022-02-24
Risti
12/07/2022
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
The product has great features
[Employee of philipsglobal] The product has great features that can provide comfort for my baby
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-07-12
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-07-12
Gede purnawan99
23/06/2022
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Good product
[Employee of philipsglobal] Recoment for pilliphs is nothing problem anymore ... Good product piliphs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/18 Classic+ baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-06-23
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.