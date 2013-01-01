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  • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF691/27

    The natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    See all Natural baby bottles

    The natural way to bottle feed

    • 2 Bottles
    • 4oz/125ml
    • Newborn flow nipple
    • 0m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Available in different sizes

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck
      Color
      Pink

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to hold
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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