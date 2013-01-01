SCF722/00
Encourages eating through fun learning
The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.
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Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages
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