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  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4305BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ Bluetooth headphones deliver great sound isolation and wireless freedom, so you get the most out of your beats.

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    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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    Feel it. BASS+

    • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
    • In-ear
    • 6 hrs playtime
    • Ultra comfy
    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

    With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomic design for max comfort

    Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Wing tips for secure fit

    Wing tips for secure fit

    The wing tips provide a little extra push for a better, more secure fit that never falls out.

    Great sound isolation

    Great sound isolation

    Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

    USB charging cable

    USB charging cable

    The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

    Weightless feel, wireless freedom

    Weightless feel, wireless freedom

    With an ultralight, weightless feel, these wireless in-ear headphones give you the freedom to move without restriction.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      9 - 21 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12.2 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      107  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.6  cm
      Gross weight
      0.31  kg
      Height
      13.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99152 4
      Nett weight
      0.105  kg
      Tare weight
      0.205  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Call management
      • Answer / End call
      • Last number redial
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject call

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      110* hr
      Talk time
      5.5* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99152 7
      Gross weight
      0.073  kg
      Nett weight
      0.035  kg
      Tare weight
      0.038  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2  cm
      Width
      10  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.016  kg

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 89446 00848 7

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