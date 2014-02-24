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    In ear headphones with mic

    SHE3905SL/00

    Rich bass

    Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

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    In ear headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Rich bass

    Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

    • Silver
    Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

    Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

    Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

    The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

    Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

    Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

    Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

    Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

    Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency response
      10 - 22 000  Hz
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Speaker diameter
      8.6  mm
      Sensitivity
      107  dB
      Maximum power input
      20  mW
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      Copper
      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1,296  kg
      Height
      15  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 72973 0
      Nett weight
      0,288  kg
      Tare weight
      1,008  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17,9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      9,5  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0,036  kg
      Gross weight
      0,132  kg
      Tare weight
      0,096  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 23410 72973 7

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17,5  cm
      Packaging type
      Dummy
      Type of shelf placement
      Dummy
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      3,2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 72973 3
      Gross weight
      0,0355  kg
      Nett weight
      0,012  kg
      Tare weight
      0,0235  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2,1  cm
      Width
      1,3  cm
      Depth
      1,3  cm
      Weight
      0,012  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Silver

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