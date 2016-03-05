2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000BL/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Blue
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
hannan
05/03/2016
US
This product has great features
Good sound, light weight, loved it, good design. .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Musicgirl
13/09/2015
US
This product has great features
Light weight, good sound, good looking headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones
Jodes
07/09/2014
Australia
Stopped working after 8 weeks
These headphones stopped working for me after only 8 weeks. I plug them in and no sound. Not happy with this product at all.
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones