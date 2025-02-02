2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000WT/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
White
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
YoCnmStar
02/02/2025
United Kingdom
Great headphones
very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Tank97
01/10/2015
US
this has everthing i like about it
very nice looks nice great colors and features nice sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Tyler12891
05/04/2014
US
Great Product
I have tried a bunch of headphones over the years, and these are one of the best so far. Great sound, bass, and portability. Highly recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones