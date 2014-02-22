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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110U/97

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Extra bass

This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .

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Soft cushions for longer listening

Extra bass

  • On-ear

  • White

3 patterns included or option to use your design of choice

You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice

Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit

Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure

Hi-sensitivity mini mic

Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

22/02/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Feel for the mobile gamer/chatter/smartphone user

It's nice and powerful and very affordable. Also liked the cool customizable designs. Light weight and can be used for long hours. Easy for a spectacles user as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset

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