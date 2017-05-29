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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/97

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.

See all benefits

For TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Simple and works as it should

Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

15/07/2016

Australia

Australia

This product is compact and is great

I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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