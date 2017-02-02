ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

ActionFitSports in ear headphones

SHQ2200/10

1

| (2) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.

See all benefits

With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Reflective stopper in the cable

Reflective stopper in the cable

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

02/02/2017

US

US

Awful sound

The product is advertised as having powerful bass, yet the sound is terrible. There was practically no bass and the highs were scratchy. I bought these to use on my indoor bike trainer in the winter months but the experience was unacceptable. I would not recommend these to anyone.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

12/01/2014

US

US

didn't even last one day

I bought these thinking they would be good for the gym and running. They didn't even last one day. Only worked for about a one mile run. The right earphone sound is so dull while the left side is still working fine. Will never buy a pair of these again.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.