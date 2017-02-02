2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2200/10
Tuned for Sports
With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
MarkH1234
02/02/2017
US
Awful sound
The product is advertised as having powerful bass, yet the sound is terrible. There was practically no bass and the highs were scratchy. I bought these to use on my indoor bike trainer in the winter months but the experience was unacceptable. I would not recommend these to anyone.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
Stanbro8
12/01/2014
US
didn't even last one day
I bought these thinking they would be good for the gym and running. They didn't even last one day. Only worked for about a one mile run. The right earphone sound is so dull while the left side is still working fine. Will never buy a pair of these again.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones