2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4200/10
Tuned for Sports
The featherweight SHQ4200 is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring such a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
2.8
of 5
16
Reviews
Bryce89
04/05/2014
Canada
Best workout headphones
These headphones have had a lot of sweat thrown at them and so far they seem like they'll last for many years. The cord is also a genius design because it keeps it out of the way and protects it from ever breaking like so many earbuds are prone to. Great job to the ladies and gents at Philips for an excellent product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
thenavyblue
17/08/2013
Canada
Awesome
If your earphones are constantly slipping out of your ears during those cardio sessions/runs/work outs, then these headphones are for you. I have been using it for weeks now, and it is nothing but awesomeness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Sarah77
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Love these
I am on my 4th pair (over 10yrs). Like another reviewer said they are quite fragile, the neckband warped on one of mine. Saying that these are they only headphones i have found that are secure and give a great sound whilst I'm running. I am about to buy another pair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones