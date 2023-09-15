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    Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

    STH1010/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

    Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!

    See all benefits

    Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

    Lightweight design for quick de-wrinkling

    • Lightweight and compact design
    • Quick set-up
    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Besides de-wrinkling, 1000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed.

    Heat-resistant glove to safely steam your garments

    Heat-resistant glove to safely steam your garments

    The ideal accessory for your last-minute steaming sessions. With the heat-resistant glove, you can safely enjoy steaming.

    85 ml water tank to get garments looking great in one go

    85 ml water tank to get garments looking great in one go

    Steam your garments in one go with the detachable 85 ml water tank. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

    Compact and lightweight design for ease of use

    Compact and lightweight design for ease of use

    Thanks to its compact design, you can enjoy easy steaming whenever and wherever you want. It is easy to use, just press the button and go!

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    1000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    Ready to start steaming in just 35 seconds

    Ready to start steaming in just 35 seconds

    Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 35 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.

    Continuous steam helps to smooth creases effectively

    Continuous steam helps to smooth creases effectively

    Up to 18 g/min of continuous steam relaxes fabric fibers so creases can be smoothed practically.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      9.2*19.0*11.3  cm
      Weight of product
      520g

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      85  nm
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Heat up time
      35 sec

    • Accessories included

      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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    • *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 10 seconds steaming time.

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