2 year warranty
Discontinued
SVC1117M/10
Scented Screen Cleaner
Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.
Tablet/Smartphone
The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.
This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.
The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.