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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

CareScreen cleaner

SVC1117M/10

Scented Screen Cleaner

Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.

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With mint flavor

Scented Screen Cleaner

  • Tablet/Smartphone

Antistatic formula to repel dust

The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

Safe, drip-free formula

This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

Safe and effective eco-friendly formula

The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.

Technical Specifications

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