Other items in the box
- SmartClick precision trimmer
- Luxurious pouch
Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness
Join the resistance against pulling, with V-Track PRO to battle even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
