2 year warranty
TAA1708BK/70
Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya
Headphone nirkabel open-ear ini memungkinkan Anda mendengar semua yang terjadi di sekitar Anda—sekaligus musik Anda.
Model open-ear
Kualitas panggilan yang jernih
These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Dengan ruang khusus dan algoritma, teknologi Directional Acoustic mengarahkan musik ke saluran telinga Anda, meminimalkan kebocoran dan getaran, serta mempertahankan detail dan bass. Semua manfaat desain open-ear dengan kualitas suara dan kenyamanan yang lebih baik.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Sukebe
30/03/2026
Singapore
Verified buyer
Sound is all right
The earpiece is a little far off from the ears. Unable to bend it closer.
This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-28
This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-28