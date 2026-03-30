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  • Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya
  • Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya
  • Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya
  • Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya

Headphone olahraga nirkabel open-ear

TAA1708BK/70

3

| (1) Review

Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya

Headphone nirkabel open-ear ini memungkinkan Anda mendengar semua yang terjadi di sekitar Anda—sekaligus musik Anda.

See all benefits

Anda bergerak, headphone tetap di tempatnya

  • Model open-ear

  • Kualitas panggilan yang jernih

Balanced sound wherever you are

These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Suara tanpa earphone. Desain open-ear

Dengan ruang khusus dan algoritma, teknologi Directional Acoustic mengarahkan musik ke saluran telinga Anda, meminimalkan kebocoran dan getaran, serta mempertahankan detail dan bass. Semua manfaat desain open-ear dengan kualitas suara dan kenyamanan yang lebih baik.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

30/03/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Sound is all right

The earpiece is a little far off from the ears. Unable to bend it closer.

This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-28

This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-28

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